Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,738 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $347,836.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,897.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,571. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

