Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 2,445 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

