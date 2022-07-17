Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Andersons by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Articles

