Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $31,508,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $24,681,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,062,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

