Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

