Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of MarineMax worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $846.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

