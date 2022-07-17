Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Danaos worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Danaos by 9.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAC stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

