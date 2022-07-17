Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $744,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

LPLA opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

