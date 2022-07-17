Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $770,000 Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1,481.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also

