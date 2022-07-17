Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $85.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $94.22.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

