Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $582,000 in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.50% of VOC Energy Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.50. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.