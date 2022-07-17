Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $843,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $34.41 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,631.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

