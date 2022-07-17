Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 11,164 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 4.7 %
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
