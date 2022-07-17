Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 11,164 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 4.7 %

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $652.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.