Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.