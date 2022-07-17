Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after buying an additional 447,398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 397,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $100.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

