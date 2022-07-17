Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

