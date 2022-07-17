Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $32.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.