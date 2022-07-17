Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.