Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 366 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68.

ArcBest Increases Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

