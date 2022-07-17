Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $166.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.79. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

