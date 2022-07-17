Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,602 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs Price Performance

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.