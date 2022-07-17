Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,165 shares of company stock worth $7,998,221 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

