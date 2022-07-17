Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $5.95 on Friday. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

