Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.55.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Featured Stories
