Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

