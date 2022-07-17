New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,834 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of COOP opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.
Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,854,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Read More
