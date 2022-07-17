New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,834 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,854,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

