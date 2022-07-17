New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of QuidelOrtho worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.04.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

