New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 270,193 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE CPE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

