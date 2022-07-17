New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

