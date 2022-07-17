New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Hub Group worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

