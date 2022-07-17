New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE NSA opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

