NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.01. Approximately 131,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 144,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$210.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.22.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

