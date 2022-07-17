NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

