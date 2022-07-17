Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 19,697 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 43.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 126,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 162,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.