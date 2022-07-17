Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.26 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

