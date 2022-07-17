Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KLA by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.95.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

