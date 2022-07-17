Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $16.23 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 112.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $262,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $225.20 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

