Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,370 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.