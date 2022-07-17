Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $169.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

