Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,810 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 59.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $217.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

