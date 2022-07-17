Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 229,858 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,858 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.