Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

State Street Stock Up 9.7 %

State Street stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

