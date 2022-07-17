Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,029 shares of company stock valued at $71,537,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.