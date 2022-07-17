Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55,506 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,506 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

