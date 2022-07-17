Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

