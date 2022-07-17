Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

MCHP stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

