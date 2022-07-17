NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.