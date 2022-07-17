Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Price Up 2%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 616,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 263,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Nitori Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

