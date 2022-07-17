Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.