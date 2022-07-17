Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.68. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $217,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Swalling purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

