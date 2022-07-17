Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,878 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after buying an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

